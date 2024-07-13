Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 561.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Aspen Technology by 276.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 87.9% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Friday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.50.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $194.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.64. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -442.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.73. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.26 and a twelve month high of $224.77.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.65 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

