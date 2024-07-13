ATI (NYSE:ATI) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Benchmark from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ATI. Northcoast Research cut shares of ATI from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.00. ATI has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $62.44.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ATI will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ATI by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ATI by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in ATI by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in ATI by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 16,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in ATI by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

