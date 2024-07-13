Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Trading Down 2.1%

Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.64. Approximately 1,769 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 381,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AUNA. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Auna in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Auna in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.60 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Auna in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Auna in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $286.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.12 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Auna SA will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUNA. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Auna in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Auna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Auna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Auna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,461,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Auna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,899,000.

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

