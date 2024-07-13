Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Given New $119.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALV. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Autoliv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Autoliv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.82.

ALV opened at $109.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $89.37 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.71.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

