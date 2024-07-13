Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Lowered to $128.00 at Robert W. Baird

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

ALV has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research raised Autoliv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.82.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALV

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of ALV opened at $109.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $89.37 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.71.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth $2,356,000. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 427,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,058,000 after buying an additional 117,060 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth $2,314,000. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 61,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after buying an additional 36,431 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.