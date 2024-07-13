Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock Position Cut by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,837 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AVY shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.15.

Shares of AVY opened at $220.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $165.21 and a twelve month high of $231.53.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.39%.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares in the company, valued at $15,326,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.31, for a total value of $129,245.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,259 shares in the company, valued at $499,939.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,583 shares of company stock worth $2,856,353 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

