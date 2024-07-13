Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Avidbank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Get Avidbank alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AVBH

Avidbank Stock Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:AVBH opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.69. Avidbank has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $35.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 million. Equities analysts predict that Avidbank will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Avidbank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.