AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Barclays

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut shares of AZEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $43.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. AZEK has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $50.78.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $418.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.79 million. AZEK had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that AZEK will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,208,310.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,000. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AZEK by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,482,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,082,000 after acquiring an additional 413,297 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in AZEK by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,152,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,852,000 after purchasing an additional 42,132 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in AZEK by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,632,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,951,000 after purchasing an additional 516,523 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in AZEK by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,216,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in AZEK by 1.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,976,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

