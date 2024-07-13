B. Riley Cuts Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Price Target to $5.00

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Compass Point cut their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Stronghold Digital Mining Price Performance

SDIG stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.50. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $27.52 million during the quarter. Stronghold Digital Mining had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 27.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 13,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $32,870.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,003 shares in the company, valued at $890,127.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,315 shares of company stock worth $45,445. Insiders own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stronghold Digital Mining

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $7,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services.

Featured Articles

