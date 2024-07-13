B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Price Target Raised to $4.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BTG. StockNews.com raised B2Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. CIBC lifted their price objective on B2Gold from $3.40 to $3.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE BTG opened at $3.04 on Friday. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $461.44 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -533.16%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B2Gold stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,113 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

