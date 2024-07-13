Barclays Lowers Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $131.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ENPH. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup downgraded Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim lowered Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.35.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Stock Up 6.9 %

ENPH opened at $119.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.72 and a 200-day moving average of $116.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $192.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.71.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The company had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $581,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,948,752.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,305.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 349,526 shares of company stock worth $43,721,225. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078,723 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $424,130,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,425,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 817,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,083,000 after purchasing an additional 501,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $59,128,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.