Bard Financial Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 201.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 612,530 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,270 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 3.9% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $36,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,213,000 after acquiring an additional 600,521 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,367,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,367,350.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Piper Sandler started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $69.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $556.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $70.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

