Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,760,494 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the previous session’s volume of 2,766,857 shares.The stock last traded at $7.49 and had previously closed at $7.32.

BHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,370.91% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. Research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth $31,121,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1,050.8% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,409,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,123 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 3,080.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,200,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,347 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,040,000. Finally, Hein Park Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 1,653,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,544,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

