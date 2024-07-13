Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Bel Fuse has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of 4.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Bel Fuse Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ BELFA opened at $82.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.36. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $85.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.97.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 24.29%.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

