Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Bel Fuse has a payout ratio of 5.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bel Fuse to earn $5.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Trading Down 0.2 %

BELFB opened at $68.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.98. The firm has a market cap of $869.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.41. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.47 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 23.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BELFB

About Bel Fuse

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.