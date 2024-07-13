Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Bel Fuse has a payout ratio of 5.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bel Fuse to earn $5.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.
Bel Fuse Trading Down 0.2 %
BELFB opened at $68.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.98. The firm has a market cap of $869.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.41. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.
About Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.
