BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,058 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHP. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BHP stock opened at $59.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.30. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $69.11.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

