BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys New Shares in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 3,367.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPD shares. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

Rapid7 Stock Up 0.2 %

RPD stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.08 and a 1 year high of $61.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.99.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.10 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

