BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 152.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,358 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 140,560.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $3.71 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SIRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.10 to $3.30 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.05 to $4.90 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.75 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.11.

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $32,797.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,386.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

