Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BIR. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.63.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$6.39 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.61 and a 1-year high of C$8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.65.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.05). Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of C$163.30 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.0911973 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 285.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Hue Tran sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.32, for a total transaction of C$189,609.00. In other news, Senior Officer Robyn Bourgeois sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.22, for a total transaction of C$207,404.59. Also, Senior Officer Hue Tran sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.32, for a total value of C$189,609.00. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

See Also

