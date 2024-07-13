Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) PT Raised to $14.00

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BTDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Bitdeer Technologies Group to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Shares of NASDAQ BTDR opened at $10.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 1.96.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $119.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,310 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,199,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 533,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 243,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

