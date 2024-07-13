BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Piper Sandler

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. William Blair upgraded BlackLine to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.78.

BlackLine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 208.65, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.18. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $43.79 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. BlackLine had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $157.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackLine will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

In related news, insider Jimmy C. Duan acquired 2,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.73 per share, with a total value of $95,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,682.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $2,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,866,176.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jimmy C. Duan bought 2,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,460.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,682.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackLine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 18,014 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth $2,000,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth $1,086,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 730,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,597,000 after buying an additional 336,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at $4,692,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

