BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (BFZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 1st

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $12.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

