BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 31st

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE BHK opened at $11.00 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile
