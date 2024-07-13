BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 31st

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BHK opened at $11.00 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

