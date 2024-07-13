BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE:HYT opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $9.96.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

