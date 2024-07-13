BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HYT opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $9.96.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile
