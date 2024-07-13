BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:BTZ opened at $10.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile
