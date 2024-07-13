BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 31st

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOE opened at $10.88 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

