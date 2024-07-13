BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 31st

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BOE opened at $10.88 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27.
