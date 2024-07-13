BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Short Interest Up 536.4% in June

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 536.4% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
BME opened at $41.59 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $42.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.82.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.
