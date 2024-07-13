BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Short Interest Up 536.4% in June

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 536.4% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

BME opened at $41.59 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $42.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.82.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BME. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 171,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 83,650 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,903,000 after purchasing an additional 37,555 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,800,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the first quarter worth $792,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $728,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

