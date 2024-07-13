BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE BTA opened at $10.22 on Friday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $10.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

