BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1237 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BIT opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.20. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $15.98.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile
