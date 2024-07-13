BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1237 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BIT opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.20. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

