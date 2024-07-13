BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the June 15th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 14,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

MUA stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $11.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

