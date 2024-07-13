BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (MUI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 1st

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MUI stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.90. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.