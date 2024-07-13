BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN BLE opened at $10.91 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $10.94.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.