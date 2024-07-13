BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of MUC opened at $11.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $11.38.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.