BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MUC opened at $11.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $11.38.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

