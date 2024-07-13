BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of MVT opened at $11.10 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $11.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.