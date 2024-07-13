BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MPA opened at $12.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $12.82.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.14 per share, with a total value of $64,742.62. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,218,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,937,373.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

