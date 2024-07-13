BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Price Performance
Shares of MPA opened at $12.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $12.82.
Insider Buying and Selling
About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.