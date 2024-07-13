Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 31st

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BCX opened at $9.38 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $9.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile
