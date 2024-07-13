BMO Capital Markets Boosts Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$52.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ATZ. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.88.

Shares of ATZ opened at C$47.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. Aritzia has a one year low of C$20.67 and a one year high of C$47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.24.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). Aritzia had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of C$681.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.7411386 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.00, for a total value of C$99,000.00. In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total value of C$6,348,026.56. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.00, for a total transaction of C$99,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 185,254 shares of company stock worth $6,750,057 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

