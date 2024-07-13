BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 25,992 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,992 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Sunoco were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. purchased a new position in Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco Price Performance

SUN stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $64.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 35.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.876 per share. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.95%.

Insider Activity at Sunoco

In other Sunoco news, CEO Joseph Kim purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $505,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph Kim acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Austin Harkness acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,541.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $479,570 over the last 90 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SUN. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sunoco from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sunoco in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunoco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SUN

Sunoco Profile

(Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.