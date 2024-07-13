BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 39,327 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 124.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,327 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.12. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.74 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $820.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.57.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

