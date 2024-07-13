BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 314.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538,364 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,394 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $1,723,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $845,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $712,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $1,707,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HMY opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $10.24.

Several research firms recently commented on HMY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

