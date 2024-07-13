Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock Holdings Raised by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 5,050.0% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 1,147.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $250,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,995. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $250,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,852,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 1.3 %

Boise Cascade stock opened at $125.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.50. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $154.67.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.50%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

