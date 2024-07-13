Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$92.00 to C$114.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B traded as high as C$94.85 and last traded at C$94.17, with a volume of 89028 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$92.89.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BBD.B. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$91.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$108.60.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Insider Activity at Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Up 1.8 %

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.33, for a total transaction of C$687,377.58. In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,010 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.02, for a total value of C$4,273,941.42. Also, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.33, for a total value of C$687,377.58. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,979. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$85.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$65.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.