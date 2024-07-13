Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$92.00 to C$114.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B traded as high as C$94.85 and last traded at C$94.17, with a volume of 89028 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$92.89.
Several other research analysts have also commented on BBD.B. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$91.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$108.60.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$85.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$65.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
