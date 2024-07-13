Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Upgraded by Benchmark to “Buy”

Benchmark upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Benchmark currently has $4,700.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,980.15.

Booking Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $4,026.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,849.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,656.19. The company has a market cap of $136.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. Booking has a 12-month low of $2,733.04 and a 12-month high of $4,051.68.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booking

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $1,742,160,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Booking by 2,479.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,234,000 after purchasing an additional 112,249 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth about $401,371,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,774,850,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,080,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booking



Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

