BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BWA. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.19.

Shares of BWA opened at $33.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average is $33.63.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

