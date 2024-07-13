BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Lowered to $38.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.19.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $33.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.22. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $47.05.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

BorgWarner announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

