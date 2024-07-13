Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at Morgan Stanley

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BYD. Raymond James assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boyd Gaming from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Boyd Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boyd Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.92.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of BYD opened at $57.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $960.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.26 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 34.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $100,034.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,802.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after purchasing an additional 43,578 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 824,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,136,000 after buying an additional 237,525 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 351,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,399,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,980,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,442,000 after buying an additional 167,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

See Also

