BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) Director Robert Henderson Sells 200 Shares of Stock

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) Director Robert Henderson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.02, for a total value of C$11,404.00.

Robert Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BQE Water alerts:

On Monday, June 17th, Robert Henderson sold 50 shares of BQE Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total value of C$3,000.00.

BQE Water Stock Down 1.7 %

BQE stock opened at C$56.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$60.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$46.17. The stock has a market cap of C$70.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98. BQE Water Inc. has a 1-year low of C$24.22 and a 1-year high of C$69.00.

About BQE Water

BQE Water ( CVE:BQE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.65). BQE Water had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of C$2.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.90 million.

(Get Free Report)

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BQE Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BQE Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.