BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) Senior Officer Songlin Ye Sells 300 Shares of Stock

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Songlin Ye sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total transaction of C$18,300.00.

Songlin Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Songlin Ye acquired 1,000 shares of BQE Water stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$59.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Songlin Ye sold 200 shares of BQE Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.80, for a total value of C$13,160.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Songlin Ye sold 900 shares of BQE Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.33, for a total transaction of C$58,797.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Songlin Ye purchased 1,000 shares of BQE Water stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$64.65 per share, with a total value of C$64,650.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Songlin Ye sold 300 shares of BQE Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.20, for a total value of C$20,160.00.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Songlin Ye sold 300 shares of BQE Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.50, for a total value of C$18,750.00.

BQE Water Price Performance

Shares of BQE stock opened at C$56.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$60.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.17. The firm has a market cap of C$70.60 million, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.65. BQE Water Inc. has a 1-year low of C$24.22 and a 1-year high of C$69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

BQE Water Company Profile

BQE Water ( CVE:BQE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.65). BQE Water had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of C$2.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.90 million.

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

