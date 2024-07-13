BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Trading Down 5.7%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.09 and last traded at $5.09. Approximately 277,712 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 820,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRCC shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of BRC in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of BRC in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get BRC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BRC

BRC Trading Up 6.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.74.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. BRC had a positive return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $98.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.78 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BRC Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRC during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BRC during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BRC by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in BRC by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in BRC by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BRC

(Get Free Report)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.