Brett Alan Cope Sells 2,750 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $391,352.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,166,762.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ POWL opened at $142.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.88. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $209.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.10.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.86. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Powell Industries’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWL. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

